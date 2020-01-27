UrduPoint.com
Chinese Authorities Allocate $43.2Mln For Construction Of New Hospitals In Wuhan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 12:12 PM

China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on Monday that it had allocated 300 million yuan ($43.2 million) for the construction of hospitals in Wuhan to provide treatment to those affected by the new coronavirus

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on Monday that it had allocated 300 million Yuan ($43.2 million) for the construction of hospitals in Wuhan to provide treatment to those affected by the new coronavirus.

"The NDRC, in accordance with the mechanism for the prevention and control of the spread of coronavirus, approved the allocation of 300 million yuan from the state budget. The funds will be spent on the construction of hospitals ... to treat patients with pneumonia caused by the new type of coronavirus," the statement said.

In addition, part of the allocated funds will be used to purchase the necessary medical equipment.

Earlier in January, media reported that Chinese authorities were planning to built two specialized hospitals in Wuhan in the coming weeks for people infected with the new pneumonia-like illness.

The two hospitals will have a capacity to accommodate over 2,000 patients.

Governments across the world are on high-alert amid the outbreak of a new form of viral coronavirus that was first reported in Wuhan in December. According to the latest data from China's National Health Commission, 80 people have died from the virus in China. Over 2,700 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the country. Cases of pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus strain have been reported in other countries, including the United States.

