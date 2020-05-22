BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The Chinese authorities at all levels must cut budget expenditure over the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the government's report issued on Friday said.

"Governments at all levels must truly tighten their belt.

The central government will take the lead by committing to negative growth in its budgetary spending, with a more than 50 percent cut to outlays on non-essential and non-obligatory items," the report said.