UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Authorities Evacuate 77,000 People Due To Heavy Rains - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 10:40 AM

Chinese Authorities Evacuate 77,000 People Due to Heavy Rains - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) As many as 77,000 people have been evacuated due to heavy rainfall that hit five Chinese provinces, local media reported on Wednesday, citing the Emergency Management Ministry.

Heavy rains hit the provinces of Zhejiang, Jiangxi, Hunan, Sichuan and Guizhou as well as the city of Chongqing and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, according to the People's Daily newspaper.

The rainfall has affected about 1.6 million people and damaged over 9,500 buildings, the newspaper reported.

A direct economic damage is estimated at 2.69 billion Yuan ($390.6 million), the media outlet said.

Related Topics

China Chongqing Media Billion Million Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

16 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 10 July 2019

26 minutes ago

India hands over 250 houses to Myanmar's Rakhine S ..

11 hours ago

Africa free trade area deal will fuel economic gro ..

11 hours ago

Fast transformation is radically changing appearan ..

11 hours ago

Iran Puts Nuclear Deal in 'Intensive Care' in Hope ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.