Chinese Authorities Evacuate 77,000 People Due to Heavy Rains - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) As many as 77,000 people have been evacuated due to heavy rainfall that hit five Chinese provinces, local media reported on Wednesday, citing the Emergency Management Ministry.

Heavy rains hit the provinces of Zhejiang, Jiangxi, Hunan, Sichuan and Guizhou as well as the city of Chongqing and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, according to the People's Daily newspaper.

The rainfall has affected about 1.6 million people and damaged over 9,500 buildings, the newspaper reported.

A direct economic damage is estimated at 2.69 billion Yuan ($390.6 million), the media outlet said.