Chinese Authorities Say 9,692 People Infected With New Coronavirus Across Country

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The number of people who have been infected in China with a new coronavirus, has risen to 9,692, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported that the number of confirmed cases had reached 9,356, with 213 patients having died of the disease.

"As of midnight on January 30 [16:00 GMT Thursday], the National Health Commission received information about 9,692 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus from 31 provinces [regions and municipalities].

1,527 people are in critical condition, 213 have died, 171 people have been discharged from hospitals," the commission said in a statement.

Over 1,980 new cases have been confirmed within the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus has already surpassed the number of cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) during the 2002-2003 outbreak, caused by another type of coronavirus.