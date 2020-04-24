UrduPoint.com
Chinese Authorities Say Wuhan Has No COVID-19 Patients In Critical Condition Any More

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 01:30 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Doctors of China's Wuhan city that had become an initial epicenter of the coronavirus infection have cured the last patient, who was in critical condition, and thus there are currently only patients with mild symptoms of the disease in the city, Mi Feng, the spokesman for the Chinese National Health Commission, said on Friday.

"We have just received the news that the last coronavirus patient, who had been in critical condition, recovered from the disease in Wuhan. As for today, April 24, the number of COVID-19 patients with a severe form of the disease, has been reduced to zero," Mi said at a press conference.

According to the latest official data, there are currently 47 COVID-19 patients in China's Hubei province, and all of them are in Wuhan. Over the past 20 days, no new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Hubei. Thus, the province where coronavirus patients were first registered is now recognized as a low-risk region.

Since the start of the epidemic in late December, a total of 50,333 people in Wuhan contracted the virus and 3,869 died of the disease.

