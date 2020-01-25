UrduPoint.com
Chinese Authorities Send 1,230 Doctors To Fight Coronavirus Outbreak In Wuhan

Umer Jamshaid 13 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 11:44 AM

China's National Health Committee sent in 1,230 doctors to help contain the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the epicenter of the epidemic outbreak

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) China's National Health Committee sent in 1,230 doctors to help contain the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the epicenter of the epidemic outbreak.

"The National Health Committee sent to Wuhan experts in the field of serious illnesses to strengthen care in treating patients, a total of 1,230 doctors are organized in six teams," the statement read.

In addition, six more brigades were called up ready to be dispatched at any time.

Earlier, the Xinhua news agency reported that 450 military doctors had already arrived in the city, including specialists who were fighting the SARS and Ebola epidemics.

The Chinese central authorities will also send at least 2 million personal protective equipment units, including facial masks and clothes, to Wuhan.

China's commerce ministry has already contacted several manufacturers of protective equipment in Jiangsu and Shandong provinces to ensure the supply of more than 2 million masks to hospitals in Wuhan and Hubei province, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The unknown type of viral pneumonia, which was first detected in China's Wuhan in late December, has recently been confirmed to be a new strain of the coronavirus, currently being labeled as 2019-nCoV or Novel Coronavirus.

According to the latest data, 1,330 people have been infected, with 41 people having died of the disease.

Confirmed cases of the new coronavirus have also been recorded in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, Japan, Vietnam, South Korea, Singapore, Nepal, France, the United States and Australia. However, the WHO said on Thursday that it was too early to declare a global emergency.

