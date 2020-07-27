UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Authorities Take Over Closed US Consulate In Chengdu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 07:32 PM

Chinese authorities take over closed US consulate in Chengdu

The American flag was lowered at the US consulate in Chengdu on Monday and Chinese authorities entered the building as Beijing carried out a Cold War-style retaliatory closure of the mission

Chengdu, China, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The American flag was lowered at the US consulate in Chengdu on Monday and Chinese authorities entered the building as Beijing carried out a Cold War-style retaliatory closure of the mission.

Relations have deteriorated in recent weeks in an intensifying standoff between Washington and Beijing, with the Chengdu mission ordered to shut in retaliation for the forced closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston, Texas.

Beijing confirmed that the consulate had closed at 10:00 am (0200 GMT) on Monday.

"Afterwards, Chinese authorities entered through the front entrance and took it over," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Both consulates closed 72 hours after the respective orders were made.

A State Department spokesman told AFP the mission's diplomats and their dependents would leave China by August 27.

Video footage published later Monday by the US embassy on Chinese social media platform Weibo showed US Marines in dress uniform lowering and folding the stars and Stripes from the front of the consulate, before handing it to consul-general Jim Mullinax.

Diplomatic tensions have soared between the two powers, with both alleging the other had endangered national security.

Related Topics

China Washington Social Media Chengdu Beijing Houston August From

Recent Stories

DP World to acquire majority stake in South Korea& ..

18 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler pardons 283 prisoners ahead of Eid a ..

18 minutes ago

Bee&#039;ah launches region&#039;s first solar ene ..

18 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders disbursement of housing l ..

48 minutes ago

Swat University to establish women's campus in Bar ..

44 seconds ago

Hearts lose legal fight against relegation from Sc ..

45 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.