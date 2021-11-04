Chinese Authorities Tighten Border Control to Prevent Import of COVID-19 Cases - Reports

China's National Immigration Administration has taken a series of measures to strengthen COVID-19 prevention along its border, including increased patrolling, amid an uptick in coronavirus cases in the country, the media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) China's National Immigration Administration has taken a series of measures to strengthen COVID-19 prevention along its border, including increased patrolling, amid an uptick in coronavirus cases in the country, the media reported on Thursday.

The National Immigration Administration has ordered all immigration, entry and exit management departments across China to take measures to prevent imported cases and outbreaks of COVID-19, the administration's spokesperson told the Global Times.

The measures will include tightening control of overseas flights and charter flights in airports in the cities near the Chinese border, no-contact import of goods from abroad and strengthening border patrols to stop illegal border crossings.

Earlier, China's leading specialist in respiratory diseases Zhong Nanshan, commenting on the new outbreak of the disease in the country, said that it would be possible to completely take the situation under control within a month.

At the same time, he added that the implementation of the policy of zero tolerance for COVID-19, which China adheres to, will cost the authorities much less than treating the infected if they do not take strict quarantine measures and allow the disease to spread.

Outbreaks of COVID-19 which according to Chinese health authorities were triggered by two different sources of the virus brought from overseas in recent weeks have been recorded in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang and 18 other provinces and cities of China.

To prevent the spread of the epidemic, the authorities temporarily suspended the sale of tickets for trains traveling to Beijing from the cities where cases of infection have recently been detected.