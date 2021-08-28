Chinese Authorities Were Not Aware Of COVID-19 Before Outbreak - US Intelligence
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 01:20 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) Chinese authorities did not know about COVID-19 before the outbreak, the US Intelligence Community (IC) said on Friday in its unclassified summary of assessment on the novel coronavirus origins.
"The IC assesses China's officials did not have foreknowledge of the virus before the initial outbreak of COVID-19 emerged," the IC said