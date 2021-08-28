UrduPoint.com

Chinese Authorities Were Not Aware Of COVID-19 Before Outbreak - US Intelligence

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 01:20 AM

Chinese Authorities Were Not Aware of COVID-19 Before Outbreak - US Intelligence

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) Chinese authorities did not know about COVID-19 before the outbreak, the US Intelligence Community (IC) said on Friday in its unclassified summary of assessment on the novel coronavirus origins.

"The IC assesses China's officials did not have foreknowledge of the virus before the initial outbreak of COVID-19 emerged," the IC said

Related Topics

China Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Storm Ida strengthens into hurricane as it heads t ..

Storm Ida strengthens into hurricane as it heads toward US

53 minutes ago
 FM Qureshi, UK Secretary of State exchange views o ..

FM Qureshi, UK Secretary of State exchange views on situation in Afghanistan

53 minutes ago
 Govt providing technical education, job opportunit ..

Govt providing technical education, job opportunities to unemployed youth: Usman ..

1 hour ago
 Refugee swimmer sends 'message of hope' despite mi ..

Refugee swimmer sends 'message of hope' despite missing medal

1 hour ago
 Kabul gives deserted look after two deadly blasts; ..

Kabul gives deserted look after two deadly blasts; local media reports 170 casua ..

1 hour ago
 Unvaccinated US school teacher spread Covid to 26 ..

Unvaccinated US school teacher spread Covid to 26 people

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.