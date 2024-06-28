Open Menu

Chinese Automaker Geely Reports 56-pct Revenue Growth In Q1

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Chinese automaker Geely reports 56-pct revenue growth in Q1

SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Chinese automaker Geely automobile Holdings Limited reported year-on-year revenue growth of 56 percent in the first quarter (Q1) of this year, with its net income soaring 119 percent during the period, according to its Q1 financial report released on Friday.

The company recorded a total revenue of 52.3 billion Yuan (about 7.34 billion U.S. Dollars) during the period, with its net income topping 1.56 billion yuan. During the first five months, the company's cumulative vehicle sales volume reached 789,645 units, up over 45 percent year on year, according to the report.

Notably, from January to May, its new energy vehicles (NEVs) under the three major brands of Geely Auto, Lynk & Co, and Zeekr, achieved a total sales volume of 254,226 units, representing a robust year-on-year increase of some 126 percent.

Lynk & Co, targeting the global premium NEV market, launched its first pure electric sedan, the Z10, globally in June. During the first quarter, Lynk & Co alone sold 61,056 vehicles, and by May, the sales volume had surged to 21,778 vehicles, with NEVs accounting for 57 percent of the total, setting a new record high.

Related Topics

China Company Vehicles Vehicle January May June Market From Billion

Recent Stories

US Congress resolution unsolicited interference: F ..

US Congress resolution unsolicited interference: FO

56 minutes ago
 Shehzad Roy praises female petrol attendant at fil ..

Shehzad Roy praises female petrol attendant at filling station

1 hour ago
 Rs590b given to KP over years to augment capacity ..

Rs590b given to KP over years to augment capacity in war on terrorism: PM

4 hours ago
 UAE-Based Reportage Properties Expands to Pakistan ..

UAE-Based Reportage Properties Expands to Pakistan, Appoints Asim Iftikhar as CE ..

4 hours ago
 Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator V ..

Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator Vawda, MQM leader Kamal

5 hours ago
 Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to ..

Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to US

5 hours ago
Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final

Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final

7 hours ago
 Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Karta ..

Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Kartarpur Gurdwara

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024

9 hours ago
 ECC approves technical supplementary grants

ECC approves technical supplementary grants

18 hours ago
 Govt urged to take serious action against Swat lik ..

Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents

19 hours ago

More Stories From World