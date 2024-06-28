Chinese Automaker Geely Reports 56-pct Revenue Growth In Q1
Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2024 | 06:00 PM
SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Chinese automaker Geely automobile Holdings Limited reported year-on-year revenue growth of 56 percent in the first quarter (Q1) of this year, with its net income soaring 119 percent during the period, according to its Q1 financial report released on Friday.
The company recorded a total revenue of 52.3 billion Yuan (about 7.34 billion U.S. Dollars) during the period, with its net income topping 1.56 billion yuan. During the first five months, the company's cumulative vehicle sales volume reached 789,645 units, up over 45 percent year on year, according to the report.
Notably, from January to May, its new energy vehicles (NEVs) under the three major brands of Geely Auto, Lynk & Co, and Zeekr, achieved a total sales volume of 254,226 units, representing a robust year-on-year increase of some 126 percent.
Lynk & Co, targeting the global premium NEV market, launched its first pure electric sedan, the Z10, globally in June. During the first quarter, Lynk & Co alone sold 61,056 vehicles, and by May, the sales volume had surged to 21,778 vehicles, with NEVs accounting for 57 percent of the total, setting a new record high.
Recent Stories
US Congress resolution unsolicited interference: FO
Shehzad Roy praises female petrol attendant at filling station
Rs590b given to KP over years to augment capacity in war on terrorism: PM
UAE-Based Reportage Properties Expands to Pakistan, Appoints Asim Iftikhar as CE ..
Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator Vawda, MQM leader Kamal
Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to US
Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final
Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Kartarpur Gurdwara
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024
ECC approves technical supplementary grants
Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents
More Stories From World
-
KSrelief distributes 1,000 food baskets in Chad’s Kanem22 minutes ago
-
Mongolians vote as anger grows over corruption and economy22 minutes ago
-
France's far-right surge risks muddling Paris Olympics message42 minutes ago
-
KSrelief pumps over 5 million liters in Hodeidah water supply & environmental sanitation project52 minutes ago
-
Saudi Minister of Communications meets with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State1 hour ago
-
River Seine unfit for swimming one month from Paris Olympics: tests1 hour ago
-
Saudi Arabia's delegation participates in TIWG's 3rd meeting during Brazilian G20 Presidency 20241 hour ago
-
KSrelief implements a volunteer medical project for child heart surgery in Indonesia1 hour ago
-
Russia says US drone flights over Black Sea risk direct clash2 hours ago
-
War of words rages at UN over women, gender rights2 hours ago
-
Andy Murray named in Wimbledon singles draw3 hours ago
-
Chinese, Pakistani universities to build joint lab on carbon neutral environmental remediation tech3 hours ago