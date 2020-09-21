Chinese automaker giant FAW Group to launch test base for ICVs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHANGCHUN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :China's leading automaker FAW Group has planned to launch a test base for intelligent connected vehicles (ICVs) in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, where the company is headquartered, by the end of September.

With an investment totaling 2 billion Yuan (about 296 million U.S.

Dollars), the test base covered by 5G signals boasts 10.5 km of roads renovated with an intelligent network of high-definition cameras and millimeter-wavelength radars for testing vehicles.

FAW Group will provide 20 intelligent vehicles such as Hongqi L4 self-driving vehicles, automatic vending vehicles and self-driving cleaning trolleys to serve in the test base.