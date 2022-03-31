UrduPoint.com

Chinese Aviation Administration To Release Preliminary Report On Boeing Crash By April 20

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Chinese Aviation Administration to Release Preliminary Report on Boeing Crash by April 20

A preliminary report on the crash of a passenger Boeing 737 in southern China will be completed within 30 days after the accident, or by April 20, while the full report will be published after the investigation is concluded, a senior official with the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) A preliminary report on the crash of a passenger Boeing 737 in southern China will be completed within 30 days after the accident, or by April 20, while the full report will be published after the investigation is concluded, a senior official with the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said on Thursday.

"In accordance with the relevant requirements of the Convention on International Civil Aviation and the Civil Aviation Regulations of China, the preliminary investigation report will be completed within 30 days of the incident and the full report will be made public after the investigation has been completed," Zhu Tao, the head of the aviation safety office of CAAC, said.

He added that work to trace back the events preceding the accident is currently underway, as well as verifying information about passengers, luggage, cargo and mail on board of the crashed plane.

The data from two "black boxes" is also in the process of being decoded.

A total of 49,000 pieces of aircraft wreckage and other fragments were recovered during the search operation at the crash site as of March 30.

China Eastern Airlines' Boeing 737 aircraft crashed in southern China on March 21. The CAAC confirmed the death of all 132 people aboard the crashed aircraft - 123 passengers and nine crew members. The reasons for the crash of the aircraft, which had been in use since 2015, are still unknown. The first "black box" (voice recorder) was discovered on March 23, the second (flight data recorder) was found on March 27. Authorities said on Saturday that no explosive components have been found in samples collected at the crash site.

