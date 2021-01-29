UrduPoint.com
Chinese Aviation Plays Out Attacking US Ship Near Taiwan - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Chinese military planes simulated an attacks on a US aircraft carrier near Taiwan shortly after the inauguration of Joe Biden, the Financial Times reported Friday, citing intelligence from the US itself and its allies.

On January 23, China sent 11 aircraft into the area, the next day, 15 of them, the newspaper reported, citing Taiwan's defense ministry.

According to the intelligence, some of the fighter aircraft were simulating an attack on a group of US ship headed by the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

The relationship between the United States and China veered into a trade war under the previous US administration. In addition, there have been tensions over the South China Sea. The US insists on the freedom of navigation in the area and has rejected China's claims there.

