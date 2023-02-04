UrduPoint.com

Chinese Balloon Currently Flying Over Kansas - Senators

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2023 | 10:07 PM

The Chinese balloon spotted in the US airspace yesterday is currently flying over the state of Kansas, US Senators Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2023) The Chinese balloon spotted in the US airspace yesterday is currently flying over the state of Kansas, US Senators Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran said on Friday.

"I can confirm the Chinese spy balloon is over NE KS (North East Kansas). My staff is in contact with law enforcement officials," Marshall said on Twitter.

He condemned China's alleged attempts to spy on Americans. Marshall also urged President Joe Biden to protect the nation's airspace and its southern border.

Moran said he has also received reports of the balloon flying over Kansas.

"China invaded US airspace, & the Biden admin needs to take action to address this situation. Further delay is unacceptable," he said on Twitter, adding that he maintains contact with the Pentagon on what action it is taking to protect the country.

On Thursday, the Department of Defense announced the detection of a Chinese balloon over US airspace in Montana. The United States alleges the balloon was engaged in surveillance, while China claims it was a civilian airship engaged in scientific research.

