UrduPoint.com

Chinese Balloon Gathered Intelligence On US Military Sites - Reports

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Chinese Balloon Gathered Intelligence on US Military Sites - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) The suspected Chinese balloon that flew across the United States in February was able to collect intelligence from several critical American military sites, in spite of the Biden administration's efforts to prevent it from doing so, NBC news reported on Monday, citing sources.

In early February, US military shot down the balloon over the continental United States. Washington contends the balloon was part of an international surveillance program operated by China, while Beijing says it was a meteorological research balloon that was blown off course.

Beijing was allegedly able to control the balloon to make sure it could make multiple passes over some of the sites and transmit the information it gathered to China in real time, the report said.

The intelligence was mostly from electronic signals, which can be picked up from weapons systems or contain communications from base personnel, rather than images, the officials told the broadcaster.

Related Topics

China Washington Beijing United States February From

Recent Stories

Soldiers martyred in Kech laid to rest with full m ..

Soldiers martyred in Kech laid to rest with full military honour

8 minutes ago
 GPSSA launches ‘Get Ready - Proactive Financial ..

GPSSA launches ‘Get Ready - Proactive Financial Planning’ campaign; offers p ..

15 minutes ago
 Labour cases in Abu Dhabi drop by 40% during 2022: ..

Labour cases in Abu Dhabi drop by 40% during 2022: Judicial Department

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs: 4235 customs cases, including 2147 ..

Dubai Customs: 4235 customs cases, including 2147 drug seizures in 2022

2 hours ago
 Ahsan lauds contribution of Chinese enterprises in ..

Ahsan lauds contribution of Chinese enterprises in success of CPEC

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Culture and Youth Undersecretary revie ..

Ministry of Culture and Youth Undersecretary reviews country&#039;s experience i ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.