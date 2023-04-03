Chinese Balloon Gathered Intelligence on US Military Sites - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) The suspected Chinese balloon that flew across the United States in February was able to collect intelligence from several critical American military sites, in spite of the Biden administration's efforts to prevent it from doing so, NBC news reported on Monday, citing sources.

In early February, US military shot down the balloon over the continental United States. Washington contends the balloon was part of an international surveillance program operated by China, while Beijing says it was a meteorological research balloon that was blown off course.

Beijing was allegedly able to control the balloon to make sure it could make multiple passes over some of the sites and transmit the information it gathered to China in real time, the report said.

The intelligence was mostly from electronic signals, which can be picked up from weapons systems or contain communications from base personnel, rather than images, the officials told the broadcaster.