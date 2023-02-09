UrduPoint.com

Chinese Balloon Shot Down Over US Will Yield Valuable Intelligence - House Minority Leader

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2023 | 10:18 PM

Chinese Balloon Shot Down Over US Will Yield Valuable Intelligence - House Minority Leader

The Chinese balloon shot down off the coast of the US state of South Carolina over the weekend will yield valuable intelligence, US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) The Chinese balloon shot down off the coast of the US state of South Carolina over the weekend will yield valuable intelligence, US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said on Thursday.

"President Biden took decisive action in making sure that (the) balloon was taken down in a way that will yield significant intelligence benefits from our country," Jeffries told a Capitol Hill press conference.

Earlier on Thursday, a senior State Department of State official said the balloon flew above the United States for eight days and carried multiple antennas capable of collecting signals intelligence.

China has condemned the US government for shooting down what it called a weather balloon. However, the State Department official said the balloon was equipped to monitor communications. Consequentially, the Biden administration may take retaliatory action against China, the official said.

Related Topics

Weather Minority China Capitol Hill United States May From Government

Recent Stories

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo approves to place issuance o ..

1 minute ago
 Bazaar launches new platform for manufacturers

Bazaar launches new platform for manufacturers

1 minute ago
 Project Management Unit being set up for Babu Sabu ..

Project Management Unit being set up for Babu Sabu Waste Water Treatment Plant

1 minute ago
 Public-private partnership in healthcare a must to ..

Public-private partnership in healthcare a must to improve indicators: Experts

5 minutes ago
 Senate standing committee on National Health Servi ..

Senate standing committee on National Health Services meets

3 minutes ago
 DIG Sukkur briefed on Police performance

DIG Sukkur briefed on Police performance

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.