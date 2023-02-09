Chinese Balloon Shot Down Over US Will Yield Valuable Intelligence - House Minority Leader

The Chinese balloon shot down off the coast of the US state of South Carolina over the weekend will yield valuable intelligence, US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) The Chinese balloon shot down off the coast of the US state of South Carolina over the weekend will yield valuable intelligence, US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said on Thursday.

"President Biden took decisive action in making sure that (the) balloon was taken down in a way that will yield significant intelligence benefits from our country," Jeffries told a Capitol Hill press conference.

Earlier on Thursday, a senior State Department of State official said the balloon flew above the United States for eight days and carried multiple antennas capable of collecting signals intelligence.

China has condemned the US government for shooting down what it called a weather balloon. However, the State Department official said the balloon was equipped to monitor communications. Consequentially, the Biden administration may take retaliatory action against China, the official said.