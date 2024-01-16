Chinese Banks Report Forex Settlement Deficit In December
Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2024 | 01:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) -- Chinese banks reported a net forex settlement deficit of 31 billion Yuan (about 4.36 billion U.S. Dollars) in December, official data showed on Tuesday.
In yuan terms, forex purchases by banks exceeded 1.
43 trillion yuan, and sales were approximately 1.47 trillion yuan, according to data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.
In 2023, forex purchases by banks came in at 15.53 trillion yuan, and sales totaled approximately 16.06 trillion yuan.
Recent Stories
Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand
Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem
Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit
Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight
Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024
Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approaches
PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran
Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally crash: team
Ambassador Amna Baloch meets Latvian envoy
Water level in Mangla Dam continues to rise as outflows remain low at 100 Cusecs
More Stories From World
-
Chinese firms to travel abroad in search of trade deals9 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks extend gains as Nikkei reaches 34-year high9 minutes ago
-
Xi stresses boosting high-quality development of China's financial sector9 minutes ago
-
China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower Tuesday19 minutes ago
-
Kerber undeterred after hitting Grand Slam comeback roadblock in Australia39 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks snap winning streak to end lower1 hour ago
-
Over 5,000 dengue cases reported in Sri Lanka in January1 hour ago
-
Embiid scores 41 on return for Sixers, Lakers end Thunder streak1 hour ago
-
Swiatek up and running at Australian Open as Alcaraz makes bow1 hour ago
-
China, Mongolia win gold at 15th Budapest Int'l Circus Festival1 hour ago
-
N. Korea abolishes agencies working for reunification with South2 hours ago
-
Severe snowstorms grip US, disrupting life and air travel2 hours ago