Chinese banks report forex settlement deficit in December

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) -- Chinese banks reported a net forex settlement deficit of 31 billion Yuan (about 4.36 billion U.S. Dollars) in December, official data showed on Tuesday.

In yuan terms, forex purchases by banks exceeded 1.

43 trillion yuan, and sales were approximately 1.47 trillion yuan, according to data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

In 2023, forex purchases by banks came in at 15.53 trillion yuan, and sales totaled approximately 16.06 trillion yuan.