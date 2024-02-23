Chinese banks report forex settlement deficit in January

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) -- China's commercial banks saw a net forex settlement deficit of 70.1 billion Yuan (about 9.9 billion U.S. Dollars) in January, official data showed on Friday.

In yuan terms, forex purchases by banks stood at 1.45 trillion yuan, while sales reached about 1.52 trillion yuan, data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange showed.