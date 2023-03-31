Chinese, Belarusian Leaders' Remarks Indicate Looming Escalation - Serbian President

Recent statements by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on the Ukrainian conflict and remarks by Chinese President Xi Jinping on the preparation for war indicate looming political and military escalation, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Recent statements by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on the Ukrainian conflict and remarks by Chinese President Xi Jinping on the preparation for war indicate looming political and military escalation, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Lukashenko called for ending hostilities in Ukraine and declaring truce with no right for Moscow and Kiev to regroup their troops and send more weapons to the frontline during an armistice. On March 29, Foreign Affairs reported that at a meeting of China's parliament Xi urged his country to prepare for war.

"Look at the statement by President Xi, who is the most powerful person in the world along with (US) President (Joe) Biden, saying that his country should be prepared for war.

When you take all of it into account, it is clear to you that we will have one of the most difficult springs in terms of politics and the military situation," Vucic told journalists.

The Serbian leader mentioned the remarks made by Lukashenko, adding that both Russia and the West were hardly supportive of them.

"Nervousness is everywhere, it is big. Lukashenko said today some things which I am not sure were exciting for Moscow or the West. It is clear that both Russians and Ukrainians are in a hurry," Vucic said.

Earlier on Friday, when asked about Lukashenko's proposal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that implementing any peace initiatives in Ukraine was impossible so far because Kiev would not go against its Western curators who called for prolonging the conflict.