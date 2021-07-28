Chinese Billionaire Farmer Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison for 'Provoking Unrest' - Court

(@FahadShabbir)

Sun Dawu, a Chinese billionaire agricultural mogul, was sentenced to eighteen years' imprisonment for multiple offenses, including incitement of unrest and plotting against the government, a local court said on Wednesday

"The People's Court in Gaobeidian held that Sun Dawu was guilty of offenses including assembling a crowd to attack state agencies, obstructing government activities, provoking unrest, sabotaging production, forcing to seal deals, illegal mining, illicit occupation of agricultural land and misappropriating public deposits. [Sun] was sentenced to 18 years and fined 3.11 million Yuan ($475,000) for multiple offenses," the court stated on WeChat.

The 67-year-old supporter of Chinese dissidents is the founder and former CEO of Hebei Dawu Agricultural & Animal Husbandry Group, an agriculture conglomerate ranked among the largest private enterprises in China with about 9,000 employees. According to Western media, Sun's arrest and prosecution was preceded by land disputes with the government.

The case comes during a recent large-scale government campaign to regulate more strictly private businesses and entrepreneurs in China. Major tech firms, such as Didi Global Inc., have been investigated and fined or ordered to downsize. In April 2021, the e-commerce giant Alibaba was fined $2.78 billion over anti-monopoly violations.