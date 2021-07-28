UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Billionaire Farmer Sentenced To 18 Years In Prison For 'Provoking Unrest' - Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 07:46 PM

Chinese Billionaire Farmer Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison for 'Provoking Unrest' - Court

Sun Dawu, a Chinese billionaire agricultural mogul, was sentenced to eighteen years' imprisonment for multiple offenses, including incitement of unrest and plotting against the government, a local court said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Sun Dawu, a Chinese billionaire agricultural mogul, was sentenced to eighteen years' imprisonment for multiple offenses, including incitement of unrest and plotting against the government, a local court said on Wednesday.

"The People's Court in Gaobeidian held that Sun Dawu was guilty of offenses including assembling a crowd to attack state agencies, obstructing government activities, provoking unrest, sabotaging production, forcing to seal deals, illegal mining, illicit occupation of agricultural land and misappropriating public deposits. [Sun] was sentenced to 18 years and fined 3.11 million Yuan ($475,000) for multiple offenses," the court stated on WeChat.

The 67-year-old supporter of Chinese dissidents is the founder and former CEO of Hebei Dawu Agricultural & Animal Husbandry Group, an agriculture conglomerate ranked among the largest private enterprises in China with about 9,000 employees. According to Western media, Sun's arrest and prosecution was preceded by land disputes with the government.

The case comes during a recent large-scale government campaign to regulate more strictly private businesses and entrepreneurs in China. Major tech firms, such as Didi Global Inc., have been investigated and fined or ordered to downsize. In April 2021, the e-commerce giant Alibaba was fined $2.78 billion over anti-monopoly violations.

Related Topics

Attack China Agriculture April Media Government Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan send West Indies to bat in first T20

57 seconds ago

Ring road scam: Court sent accused to jail on judi ..

58 seconds ago

City police reviews arrangements for Muharram ul H ..

1 minute ago

Provincial govt to construct sports facilities for ..

1 minute ago

Supreme Court dismisses appeal seeking service res ..

7 minutes ago

Govt taking concrete steps for promoting interfait ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.