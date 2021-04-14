UrduPoint.com
Chinese Billionaire Jack Ma Takes Part in Meeting of Russian Geographical Society

Billionaire Jack Ma, the founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, took part in Wednesday's meeting of the board of trustees of the Russian Geographical Society led by Russian President Vladimir Putin, a Sputnik correspondent reported

Ma participated in the meeting via a video link from what seemed like a room with traditional Chinese ornaments. He did not join the conversation, but listened to the rest of the speakers for the whole duration of the conference, which lasted about two hours. He could be sometimes seen drinking tea.

In early January, international media reported about the "disappearance" of the Chinese billionaire, claiming he had not appeared in public since late October after criticizing China's financial regulators and opposing the government's policy toward technological companies.

Reportedly, Ma appeared in public for the first time in several months on January 20, when he talked to village teachers via video.

In February, the billionaire was spotted playing golf on the Chinese island of Hainan. Yuri Tavrovsky, head of the Expert Council of the Russian-Chinese Committee for Friendship, Peace and Development, commented that Ma's return to the public may indicate that he managed to find a compromise with the Chinese authorities and would return to his activities.

On April 10, China's State Administration for Market Regulation slapped a record 18.23 billion Yuan (about $2.8 billion) fine on Alibaba for what it deemed was unfair competition. The company responded by accepting to pay the fine.

On Monday, the first day of trading since the news broke out, Alibaba's shares jumped 10 percent in value, and Ma's fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, increased by $2.3 billion to about $52 billion.

