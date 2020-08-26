Chinese Biotech Firm Rejects Accusations of Making Faulty COVID-19 Testing Kits

China's BGI Genomics biotechnology company on Wednesday pushed back against an accusation of manufacturing faulty COVID-19 testing kits that allegedly produce many false positive, citing differences in the sensitivity standards of testing kits in various countries

On Tuesday, Sweden's Public Health Agency announced that BGI Genomics' PCR testing kits had returned about 3,700 false-positive results, saying it is unable to differentiate between low levels of the infection and a negative result

"It is important to understand that the rates of positive detection from COVID-19 testing kits can be linked to the different sensitivity standards adopted by different countries and regions around the world .

.. If nucleic acid test results from low-sensitivity reagents are used as the standard, test results from high-sensitivity reagents will then be regarded as 'false-positive'; Similarly, if nucleic acid test results from high-sensitivity reagents are used as the standard, test results from low-sensitivity reagents will be regarded as 'false-negative,'" the company said in a statement, adding that its tests are more on the sensitive side.

BGI Genomics supplies its test kit to many countries throughout the world, including the United States, Japan, Australia and the countries of the European Union.