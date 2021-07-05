Chinese Border City Ruili Put in Lockdown After Discovery of 3 COVID-19 Cases

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) The Chinese city of Ruili on the border with Myanmar went into lockdown on Monday after health authorities reported three new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19.

The cases were found in two Chinese and a Myanmar national, highlighting the challenge of reopening China, which reported 22 new cases on Monday, as the outbreak shows no signs of abating in neighboring countries.

The city's administration in the southwestern Yunnan province said travel to and from Ruili, an important border crossing, would be restricted. More than 900 health workers were sent to the city to conduct mass testing and investigate the origins of the new flare-up.