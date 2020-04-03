Chinese Border City Sends Medical Aid Shipment to Russian Counterpart - Administration

The first shipment of medical equipment from the northeastern Chinese city of Heihe has crossed the border into the city of Blagoveshchensk, located in Russia's Far East, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Heihe administration told Sputnik

The Chinese side has sent 10,000 disposable masks, 200 pyrometers and 1,000 protective outfits in total, the administration said, adding that the shipment took place on Thursday.

The cities are located right at the border and are connected by a bridge across the Amur River.