UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Border City Sends Medical Aid Shipment To Russian Counterpart - Administration

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 06:52 PM

Chinese Border City Sends Medical Aid Shipment to Russian Counterpart - Administration

The first shipment of medical equipment from the northeastern Chinese city of Heihe has crossed the border into the city of Blagoveshchensk, located in Russia's Far East, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Heihe administration told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The first shipment of medical equipment from the northeastern Chinese city of Heihe has crossed the border into the city of Blagoveshchensk, located in Russia's Far East, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Heihe administration told Sputnik.

The Chinese side has sent 10,000 disposable masks, 200 pyrometers and 1,000 protective outfits in total, the administration said, adding that the shipment took place on Thursday.

The cities are located right at the border and are connected by a bridge across the Amur River.

Related Topics

Russia China Heihe Blagoveshchensk Border From

Recent Stories

PM announces massive package for Construction indu ..

26 seconds ago

Information Minister lauds people for respecting l ..

3 minutes ago

Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation det ..

3 minutes ago

IEA Chief, Saudi Energy Minister Discuss Global Oi ..

3 minutes ago

Nord Stream Pipeline to Continue Pumping Contracte ..

3 minutes ago

Yandex to Run COVID-19 Tests on Staff as Part of T ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.