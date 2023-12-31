Open Menu

Chinese-brand Passenger Car Sales Up 23.8 Pct In First 11 Months

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Chinese-brand passenger car sales up 23.8 pct in first 11 months

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Chinese-brand passenger car sales jumped 23.8 percent year on year in the first 11 months of this year to 12.98 million units, industry data showed.

The market share of such vehicles hit 55.8 percent during the period, 6.

6 percentage points higher than the same period of 2022, according to the China Association of automobile Manufacturers.

In November alone, about 1.56 million domestic-brand passenger vehicles were sold in China, soaring 37.9 percent year on year.

These sales accounted for 59.7 percent of the country's total passenger vehicle sales last month, up 5.4 percentage points compared with a year earlier.

