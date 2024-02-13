Chinese-brand Passenger Vehicle Sales Soar In January
Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2024 | 02:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Chinese-brand passenger vehicle sales jumped 68.6 percent year on year in January 2024, industry data showed.
Nearly 1.28 million domestic-brand passenger vehicles were sold last month, according to the China Association of automobile Manufacturers.
The market share of such vehicles rose to 60.4 percent, up 8.8 percentage points from the same period last year.
Data released by the association also revealed that China's passenger car sales stood at 2.12 million units in January, soaring 44 percent year on year.
