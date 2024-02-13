Open Menu

Chinese-brand Passenger Vehicle Sales Soar In January

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Chinese-brand passenger vehicle sales soar in January

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Chinese-brand passenger vehicle sales jumped 68.6 percent year on year in January 2024, industry data showed.

Nearly 1.28 million domestic-brand passenger vehicles were sold last month, according to the China Association of automobile Manufacturers.

The market share of such vehicles rose to 60.4 percent, up 8.8 percentage points from the same period last year.

Data released by the association also revealed that China's passenger car sales stood at 2.12 million units in January, soaring 44 percent year on year.

Related Topics

China Vehicles Vehicle Car Same January Market From Industry Share Million

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 9 Trophy unveiled in Lahore ceremony

HBL PSL 9 Trophy unveiled in Lahore ceremony

33 minutes ago
 Ali Amin Gandapur nominated as KPK CM

Ali Amin Gandapur nominated as KPK CM

57 minutes ago
 PML-N to assume role of opposition if independents ..

PML-N to assume role of opposition if independents can establish govt: Shehbaz S ..

1 hour ago
 PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ ca ..

PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ case

2 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for powe ..

PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for power-sharing

3 hours ago
  

 

3 hours ago
HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in La ..

HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in Lahore

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024

6 hours ago
 HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Laho ..

HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore

19 hours ago
 Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh ..

Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly

20 hours ago
 Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in ..

Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections

20 hours ago

More Stories From World