Chinese-brand Passenger Vehicle Sales Up 26.7 Pct In January-February

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2024 | 04:40 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Sales of Chinese-brand passenger vehicles soared 26.7 percent year on year in the first two months of 2024, industry data showed.

About 2.07 million such vehicles were sold during the period, according to the China Association of automobile Manufacturers.

The market share of domestic-brand passenger vehicles rose 7.6 percentage points year on year to 59.9 percent during the period.

In February alone, some 791,000 such vehicles were sold, with the market share up 6.5 percentage points year on year to 59.4 percent.

