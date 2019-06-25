UrduPoint.com
Chinese, Brazilian Leaders May Meet Before Start Of G20 Summit In Japan - Reports

Tue 25th June 2019

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Chinese President Xi Jinping may hold a bilateral meeting before the start of the G20 summit in Japan later this week, media reported.

The G20 summit will be held in the Japanese city of Osaka from June 28-29.

According to Folha de Sao Paulo, during the meeting with Xi, Bolsonaro plans to raise the issue of deliveries of Brazilian agricultural products to China in order to export goods with a higher added value.

Now Brazilian exports to China mainly consist of raw materials.

In March, Bolsonaro announced plans to pay an official visit to China in the second half of the year. In early June, the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture announced the suspension of beef deliveries to China due to a case of mad cow disease.

In 2018, Brazilian beef deliveries to China amounted to 322,400 tonnes worth almost $1.5 billion. During the first four months of 2019, this volume amounted to 95,700 tonnes worth $442.4 million.

