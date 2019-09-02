All Chinese companies participating in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) are looking forward to the event and hope to learn about Russia's plans for how it will develop its Far East region, the secretary general of China Overseas Development Association (CODA), He Zhenwei, told Sputnik

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) All Chinese companies participating in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) are looking forward to the event and hope to learn about Russia's plans for how it will develop its Far East region, the secretary general of China Overseas Development Association (CODA), He Zhenwei, told Sputnik.

"We see that the Chinese government attaches importance to the Eastern Economic Forum. The Chinese delegation will be headed by Hu Chunhua, the vice premier of the Chinese State Council. About 180 delegates will participate in the forum. All Chinese companies that will participate in the upcoming forum are full of expectations," He said.

The official stressed that investors hoped to learn what steps the Russian leadership would take to develop the Far East.

"Everybody will be able to hear the speech of [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin regarding the development of the Far East," He added.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said earlier that Hu would preside over a meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission for Cooperation and Development of Russian Far East and Northeast China together with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev on the sidelines of the event. He is also expected to meet with Putin on September 5.

The fifth edition of the EEF is set to take place in the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum.