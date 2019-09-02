UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Businesses Eager To Attend Russia's Eastern Economic Forum- Industrial Association

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 12:07 PM

Chinese Businesses Eager to Attend Russia's Eastern Economic Forum- Industrial Association

All Chinese companies participating in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) are looking forward to the event and hope to learn about Russia's plans for how it will develop its Far East region, the secretary general of China Overseas Development Association (CODA), He Zhenwei, told Sputnik

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) All Chinese companies participating in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) are looking forward to the event and hope to learn about Russia's plans for how it will develop its Far East region, the secretary general of China Overseas Development Association (CODA), He Zhenwei, told Sputnik.

"We see that the Chinese government attaches importance to the Eastern Economic Forum. The Chinese delegation will be headed by Hu Chunhua, the vice premier of the Chinese State Council. About 180 delegates will participate in the forum. All Chinese companies that will participate in the upcoming forum are full of expectations," He said.

The official stressed that investors hoped to learn what steps the Russian leadership would take to develop the Far East.

"Everybody will be able to hear the speech of [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin regarding the development of the Far East," He added.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said earlier that Hu would preside over a meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission for Cooperation and Development of Russian Far East and Northeast China together with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev on the sidelines of the event. He is also expected to meet with Putin on September 5.

The fifth edition of the EEF is set to take place in the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia China Vladimir Putin Vladivostok September Media Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Get ready for the best run of your life – Al Mar ..

19 minutes ago

Foolproof security for Muharram processions finali ..

19 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks fall on renewed US-China trade war fe ..

19 minutes ago

Two lose lives in Attock

19 minutes ago

Japan 'to set up police unit' for disputed islands ..

19 minutes ago

Russia, India to Ink 25 Pacts During Summit at Eas ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.