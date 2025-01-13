Open Menu

Chinese Businessmen Invited To Seize Investment Opportunities In Pakistan's Plastic Industry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2025 | 03:10 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Acting Consul General of Pakistan in Guangzhou, China Sardar Muhammad has called upon the Chinese businessmen to seize investment opportunities within Pakistan's plastic industry.

In his opening remarks at Pakistan-China Plastic Industry B2B Investment Conference recently concluded in Guangzhou, welcomed participants and encouraged them to foster deeper cooperation and explore joint venture that would benefit both countries.

As many as eight Pakistani companies and 44 Chinese companies attending both online and offline.

Sardar Muhammad underscored the significant investment opportunities within Pakistan's plastic industry.

The conference facilitated numerous business meetings, resulting in the signing of 8 MoUs. Participants expressed their satisfaction with the event's organization, noting it provided an excellent platform for connecting businesses from both countries, fostering partnerships, and discovering new avenues for mutual growth.

APP/asg

