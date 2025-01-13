- Home
- World
- Chinese businessmen invited to seize investment opportunities in Pakistan's plastic industry
Chinese Businessmen Invited To Seize Investment Opportunities In Pakistan's Plastic Industry
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2025 | 03:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Acting Consul General of Pakistan in Guangzhou, China Sardar Muhammad has called upon the Chinese businessmen to seize investment opportunities within Pakistan's plastic industry.
In his opening remarks at Pakistan-China Plastic Industry B2B Investment Conference recently concluded in Guangzhou, welcomed participants and encouraged them to foster deeper cooperation and explore joint venture that would benefit both countries.
As many as eight Pakistani companies and 44 Chinese companies attending both online and offline.
Sardar Muhammad underscored the significant investment opportunities within Pakistan's plastic industry.
The conference facilitated numerous business meetings, resulting in the signing of 8 MoUs. Participants expressed their satisfaction with the event's organization, noting it provided an excellent platform for connecting businesses from both countries, fostering partnerships, and discovering new avenues for mutual growth.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
HBL PSL 10 Player Draft takes place at Lahore’s Hazoori Bagh
Sarfraz Ahmed parts ways with Quetta Gladiators ahead of PSL 10
UAE, Uzbekistan explore ways to enhance economic relations
Participants at 1 Billion Followers Summit highlight importance of diverse digit ..
HCT set to launch HCT-SAT1 in collaboration with MBRSC
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign annual Hajj agreement 2025
PTI issues show-cause notice to Sher Afzal Marwat
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of South Sudan
Abu Dhabi to host third round of UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship
Preity Zinta, who lives in Los Angeles, shares her safety update with fans amid ..
£190 million case against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi deferred again until Jan 17
At least 10 dead in Brazil landslides
More Stories From World
-
Italy's Benetton ad photographer Toscani dies: family5 minutes ago
-
Chinese businessmen invited to seize investment opportunities in Pakistan's plastic industry5 minutes ago
-
Gwadar PhD scholar to improve local fisheries after learning in China5 minutes ago
-
Seoul says 300 North Korean soldiers killed fighting Ukraine15 minutes ago
-
Japan FM in South Korea for talks before Trump takes office35 minutes ago
-
Blue Origin pushes back first launch of giant New Glenn rocket45 minutes ago
-
Blue Origin pushes back first launch of giant New Glenn rocket55 minutes ago
-
Iran, European powers to hold nuclear talks ahead of Trump return55 minutes ago
-
Swiatek embraces new approach in hunt for first Melbourne title1 hour ago
-
Italy's Benetton ad photographer Toscani dies: family1 hour ago
-
IOC long-shot Watanabe hopes 'crazy' Olympic idea sparks debate2 hours ago
-
Top UN humanitarian official issues ceasefire appeal during visit to Gaza City2 hours ago