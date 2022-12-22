Chinese Buying Medicine in Singapore, Sending It to China Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Reports

Chinese citizens, alarmed by the new outbreak of COVID-19 in China, are buying antipyretic medicine in Singapore and sending it to relatives at home, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported on Thursday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Chinese citizens, alarmed by the new outbreak of COVID-19 in China, are buying antipyretic medicine in Singapore and sending it to relatives at home, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported on Thursday.

According to the newspaper, Panadol, an antipyretic drug with the active substance paracetamol, which is believed to help ease COVID-19 symptoms, is actively disappearing from the shelves of Singaporean pharmacies.

An employee at one of the pharmacies told the newspaper that on Tuesday, a Chinese customer bought Panadol for $315 and completely emptied their stocks. The customer told the employee that he was purchasing antipyretics for his family in China.

Later, the pharmacy replenished its stock, but on Thursday another buyer from China came and did the same thing.

"In the past two weeks, every day there have been more than 10 customers coming to ask whether we have Panadol, what type we carry and if there are any alternatives," the employee said.

According to the report, some pharmacies in Singapore have already begun to set limits on how much Panadol can be bought at a time.

In November, China saw a record increase in local COVID-19 outbreaks. Due to the deterioration of the epidemiological situation, the authorities introduced partial lockdowns in some areas and a row of other restrictive measures to combat the outbreak.