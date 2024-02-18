Open Menu

Chinese C919 Attends Singapore Airshow Rehearsal

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2024 | 04:40 PM

SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Chinese passenger jet C919 made a rehearsal flight Sunday in Singapore to prepare for the upcoming airshow.

Five aircraft developed by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd., including C919, will meet the public at the airshow.

C919 will perform flight demonstrations at the Singapore Airshow 2024, which lasts from Feb. 20 to Feb. 25.

The aerial show attracts aerobatic teams from India, Australia, Indonesia and South Korea.

Singapore Air Force will send its F-15 fighter jet and Apache attack helicopter to the aerial performances.

The event, attended by over 1,000 participating companies, is expected to attract 50,000 trade attendees from over 50 countries and regions.

Singapore Airshow will set up the country pavilion for Chinese aerospace enterprises for the first time, according to the organizer.

