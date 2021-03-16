UrduPoint.com
Chinese Camera Module Suppler For Apple Says Lost 'Overseas Special Client'

Tue 16th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) OFILM, a Chinese supplier of camera modules and finger print sensor modules for Apple, said on Tuesday it has lost an "overseas special client."

"OFILM Group received a notice from an 'overseas special client' in recent days. The client plans to halt procurement relations with our company and related subsidiaries. In the future, our company will no longer receive business orders from this special client," the company said a public statement to investors.

According to the statement, revenues from orders from the special client accounted for 22.

51 percent of OFILM's total revenue in 2019.

The Trump administration added a number of Chinese companies, including OFILM, to the so-called "entity list" in July 2020, which prohibited US companies from doing businesses with the listed companies without approval from US authorities, .

The sanctioned Chinese companies were accused of being involved in alleged human rights violations in China's western Xinjiang region. China has always denied accusations of abuse in Xinjiang and called on the United States to stop meddling in its internal affairs.

