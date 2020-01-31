Chinese Capital Extends New Year Holidays Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The Chinese capital of Beijing has decided to extend the Chinese New Year holidays for businesses and organizations until February 10 as a preventative measure in light of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The recent outbreak has coincided with the New Year holidays, which began last Saturday and were already extended up to Monday.

According to a statement by the city administration, the only exception will be made for organizations whose work is necessary to combat the spread of the disease and maintain essential services, including water, electricity, gas, communication, transport and food supplies.

Among the organizations obligated to start working before February 10 are also manufacturers of medicine and other medical goods.

China is ground zero for the new type coronavirus that was originally reported in the city of Wuhan and dubbed 2019-nCoV. It has already spread to over a dozen countries and claimed the lives of over 200 people.