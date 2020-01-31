UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Capital Extends New Year Holidays Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 11:00 PM

Chinese Capital Extends New Year Holidays Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The Chinese capital of Beijing has decided to extend the Chinese New Year holidays for businesses and organizations until February 10 as a preventative measure in light of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The Chinese capital of Beijing has decided to extend the Chinese New Year holidays for businesses and organizations until February 10 as a preventative measure in light of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The recent outbreak has coincided with the New Year holidays, which began last Saturday and were already extended up to Monday.

According to a statement by the city administration, the only exception will be made for organizations whose work is necessary to combat the spread of the disease and maintain essential services, including water, electricity, gas, communication, transport and food supplies.

Among the organizations obligated to start working before February 10 are also manufacturers of medicine and other medical goods.

China is ground zero for the new type coronavirus that was originally reported in the city of Wuhan and dubbed 2019-nCoV. It has already spread to over a dozen countries and claimed the lives of over 200 people.

Related Topics

Electricity Water China Holidays Wuhan Beijing February Gas

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding reception

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding reception

51 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler attends wedding reception

51 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler attends wedding reception

51 minutes ago

Man killed by robbers in Karachi

6 minutes ago

OPEC+ May Move March Meeting to Earlier Date Amid ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.