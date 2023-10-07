Open Menu

Chinese Car Brands Increasingly Popular In Spain: Ancove Head

Umer Jamshaid Published October 07, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Chinese car brands increasingly popular in Spain: Ancove head

BARCELONA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) -- Chinese car brands are increasingly popular among consumers in Spain, according to Eric Iglesias, president of the National Association of Vehicle Dealers (Ancove).

Iglesias told Xinhua on Friday that quality offered by established brands, as well as competitive prices is the key to the increase in sales of Chinese cars in the country.

An example of the growing popularity was seen in August, when the MG ZS SUV became the best-selling vehicle in Spain, the first Chinese-made vehicle to take top place in the country's sales ranking, a feat that was repeated in September.

The quality of Chinese-made cars is "similar or the same as their European equivalents," the Ancove head said, expressing belief that the increase in sales of Chinese-made cars "will continue to grow in the future." Enditem

