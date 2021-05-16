UrduPoint.com
Chinese Cargo Spaceship Tianzhou-2 Delivered To Launch Pad - Manned Spaceflight Program

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 12:10 PM

Chinese Cargo Spaceship Tianzhou-2 Delivered to Launch Pad - Manned Spaceflight Program

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) Chinese cargo spaceship Tianzhou-2 and launch vehicle Long March 7 are at the launch pad, China's manned spaceflight program said Sunday.

"Cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-2 and launch vehicle Chang Zheng 7 are delivered to the launch pad site Wenchang," the program said.

The spaceship will take off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the province of Hainan.

On April 29, China successfully put into orbit the main module of its future orbital station Tiangong. Three taikonauts (Chinese astronauts) can be in the station at the same time. Alternatively, it can hold six people when the crews are switching shifts.

