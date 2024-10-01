Chinese carmaker BYD to begin production in Türkiye in 2026, says minister

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Chinese electric vehicle firm BYD will begin production in Türkiye in 2026, the Turkish industry and technology minister said Tuesday.

“BYD will begin production in 2026, and the agreements have been signed. The allocation process for the site at Manisa Organized Industrial Zone (OSB) has been completed. Permit applications for the factory's construction have been submitted,” Mehmet Fatih Kacir said during a visit to the Editor’s Desk at Anadolu headquarters in Ankara.

In July, China’s BYD, the world's largest electric vehicle producer, signed an agreement with the Turkish Industry and Technology Ministry to set up a factory and make R&D investments in Türkiye worth $1 billion.

The firm's production and R&D plants are expected to create 5,000 jobs in the country and produce around 150,000 units of vehicles annually.

On the broader automotive landscape, Kacir said Türkiye is also in close dialogue with Chinese automaker Chery on the automobile investment and reached the final stages of the process.

He further said that they will continue to share Türkiye’s potential with other brands.