Chinese Cars Make Inroads In Latin America
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2024 | 11:40 AM
Santiago, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Chilean truck driver Claudio Perez was dubious about his first purchase of a Chinese-made family car two years ago. But the price and quick delivery time convinced him, and now he is a convert.
Perez, 47, is one of millions of car buyers in Latin America to have made the shift from US- and Brazilian-built cars to Chinese models in recent years.
In 2019, the Asian economic giant sold $2.2 billion worth of cars in the region. Last year, the figure reached $8.5 billion, according to the International Trade Center (ITC), a UN agency.
Chinese car sales represented 20 percent of the region's total in money terms -- ahead of the United States with 17 percent and Brazil with 11 percent.
No other market outside Asia now has a larger share of Chinese cars, according to the ITC.
"We tend to stigmatize Chinese brands, but no... this one was super good, super good. So I don't regret buying it," Perez said of his first purchase, which he said he had expected to be "plastic-like.
"
And his next car will be Chinese too, he said.
Chinese carmakers have redoubled their efforts in recent years to offer products at competitive prices, without compromising on quality, according to analysts.
In the emerging market of electric vehicles, they have taken an even bigger slice of the Latin American market, with 51 percent of all sales.
Almost all electric buses in the region are made in China.
"The growth of Chinese car manufacturers in recent years has been exponential, thanks to significant improvements in quality, technology and design," said Andres Polverigiani of Nyvus, a consultancy firm that studies vehicle competitiveness.
In the United States and Europe, both with their own automotive industries, protective import tariffs have slowed China's advance, unlike in Latin America.
In Chile, with near-zero duties, Chinese models represented nearly 30 percent of car sales last year.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024
Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland
Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child
IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..
Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight
Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024
More Stories From World
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table3 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship results3 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship table3 hours ago
-
Rodgers questions Celtic's transfer policy after sinking St Mirren4 hours ago
-
Mad Max: Is Verstappen's dominance under threat?4 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results4 hours ago
-
At least 15 civilians killed in northern Mali drone strikes: local sources4 hours ago
-
Madueke nets treble as rampant Chelsea hit Wolves for six4 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League results4 hours ago
-
Brilliant Norris stuns Verstappen to win Dutch Grand Prix4 hours ago
-
Brilliant Norris stuns Verstappen to win Dutch Grand Prix4 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League table4 hours ago