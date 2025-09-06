Chinese cauliflower varieties upgrade agriculture in Pakistan and beyond

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) “Chinese cauliflower seeds are affordable, yet their quality and yield are high. Each planting seasons revenue has increased by 50% compared to previous years,” in Punjab, Pakistan, about 4,000 kilometers from Tianjin, local farmer Mohammad pointed to the newly harvested cauliflower in his field, with a satisfied smile on his face. “Our local seed salesperson brought us this Chinese cauliflower seed, promising high quality and yield. I bought a batch to try. It was a surprise, indeed.”

“Pakistan imports more than 90 percent of the cauliflower seeds. Hybrid varieties are what we are badly in need of. Now, the major market share belongs to China. They can provide comparatively cheaper seeds,” noted Muhammad Muzaffar Raza, a science officer of Vegetable Research Institute at Ayub Agriculture Research Institute (AARI). His viewpoint was echoed by leading grower Farman Khan, “since we planted Chinese varieties, our income has greatly increased.”

As a main vegetable on the table of Pakistanis, local cauliflower varieties in Pakistan have a long growth cycle and low yields, while high-end hybrid varieties are mostly monopolized by Western developed countries. However, cauliflower seeds of high quality from Tianjin have spanned a long distance to took root in Pakistan.

As climatic changes had made farming more difficult, more and more Pakistani farmers decided to experiment with Chinese vegetable seed varieties, which they had heard were more resilient, higher-yielding, and better suited to withstand extreme weather conditions.

In 2019, the Tianjin academy of Agricultural Sciences completed the world's first genome sequencing of cauliflower, with China ranking top in global cauliflower's research. According to Sun Deling, chief scientist of China's national cauliflower breeding and researcher at the Vegetable Research Institute of Tianjin Academy of Agricultural Sciences, his team began exploring international markets after meeting domestic demand. Since 2010, they have traveled repeatedly to Pakistan, India, Vietnam and other countries, tailoring new varieties to local climatic conditions.

“In addition to the high temperature, Pakistan has a complex terrain, thus there are many microclimates.

The planting environment in two places dozens of kilometers apart is very different, so it is necessary to strengthen the targeted breeding.” Sun pointed out that after close cooperation with Pakistani technicians, the Chinese team finally selected and bred high-quality varieties with a short planting cycle, large single plant weight, good stress resistance, and suitable for the climatic conditions of South Asia.

“Up to now, we have established demonstration bases in more than 10 countries, including Pakistan, Vietnam, and France, testing over 800 varieties,” Sun told China Economic Net.

By the first half of 2025, annual cauliflower seed exports, which were cultivated by Sun's team, had reached 11 tonnes, marking a shift from past reliance on imports to becoming a major exporter. Cauliflower has since grown into one of China's largest vegetable seed export crops.

In Pakistan, the results have been transformative. Tianjin’s cauliflower seed exports to Pakistan have accounted for over 70 percent of Pakistan's annual planting. Chinese seeds now cover large areas of farmland, improving yields and raising incomes. More than that, cauliflower varieties in this city have been promoted on more than 1 million mu (about 67,000 hectares) across Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries, including but not limited to Pakistan.

“Farmers here expect local production of hybrid seeds so that costs decrease and seeds become more affordable,” said Muhammad Abrar, a research and development officer in the agricultural sector. “Expanding SCO joint research laboratories to member countries like Pakistan would further adapt seeds to local climates and bring benefits to small farmers.”

Sun admitted that China had also suffered greatly from the high prices of foreign seeds. Now, high-quality Chinese seeds are sold at affordable prices in Pakistan, which not only enables Pakistani vegetable farmers to increase their income, but also makes it easier for this delicious and nutritious dish to be served on the tables of thousands of Pakistani households.

