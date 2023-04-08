Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Chinese CEIC, French EDF Energy Companies Sign Agreement On Expanded Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2023 | 08:09 PM

Chinese CEIC, French EDF Energy Companies Sign Agreement on Expanded Cooperation

State-owned China Energy Investment Corporation (CEIC) and French electric utility company Electricite de France (EDF) signed an agreement on expanded cooperation earlier this week, according to the statement released on Saturday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) State-owned China Energy Investment Corporation (CEIC) and French electric utility company Electricite de France (EDF) signed an agreement on expanded cooperation earlier this week, according to the statement released on Saturday.

The signing took place on April 6 in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, who was on a state visit to China from April 5-7.

"The parties plan to jointly build an offshore integrated demonstration project of smart energy islands in the county of Dongtai, Jiangsu province," the CEIC's statement said.

The statement specified that this 1.5 million kilowatt planned project will involve a hydrogen storage and green energy sources.

Both companies also intend to develop their partnership in renewable energy projects on the markets of third countries.

As a result of Macron's visit, EDF also renewed the 2007 global partnership contract with China General Nuclear Power Group, which includes the concept development, construction and operation of nuclear power plants in the country.

Related Topics

China Nuclear France Company Visit Beijing April Market From Agreement Million Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Economic challenges exist but situation not bleake ..

Economic challenges exist but situation not bleaked as being portrayed: Bilal Az ..

36 seconds ago
 EU Calls on Middle East to Exercise Restraint Afte ..

EU Calls on Middle East to Exercise Restraint After Recent Violence Escalation - ..

37 seconds ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding Youm-e-Ali arrangement ..

DC chairs meeting regarding Youm-e-Ali arrangements

39 seconds ago
 Mehria Town hosts Iftar dinner

Mehria Town hosts Iftar dinner

38 minutes ago
 Grand Mosque witnessed over 1 million pilgrims and ..

Grand Mosque witnessed over 1 million pilgrims and worshipers on night of Ramada ..

38 minutes ago
 Public Prosecution processed 362,161 procedures re ..

Public Prosecution processed 362,161 procedures remotely in 2022

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.