Chinese CEIC, French EDF Energy Companies Sign Agreement on Expanded Cooperation

State-owned China Energy Investment Corporation (CEIC) and French electric utility company Electricite de France (EDF) signed an agreement on expanded cooperation earlier this week, according to the statement released on Saturday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) State-owned China Energy Investment Corporation (CEIC) and French electric utility company Electricite de France (EDF) signed an agreement on expanded cooperation earlier this week, according to the statement released on Saturday.

The signing took place on April 6 in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, who was on a state visit to China from April 5-7.

"The parties plan to jointly build an offshore integrated demonstration project of smart energy islands in the county of Dongtai, Jiangsu province," the CEIC's statement said.

The statement specified that this 1.5 million kilowatt planned project will involve a hydrogen storage and green energy sources.

Both companies also intend to develop their partnership in renewable energy projects on the markets of third countries.

As a result of Macron's visit, EDF also renewed the 2007 global partnership contract with China General Nuclear Power Group, which includes the concept development, construction and operation of nuclear power plants in the country.