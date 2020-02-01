UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Central Bank Promises Support For Coronavirus-Affected Companies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 03:42 PM

Chinese Central Bank Promises Support for Coronavirus-Affected Companies

The People's Bank of China on Saturday promised to help companies that have suffered losses from the coronavirus outbreak by lowering the interest rate on loans and increasing financial support for them

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) The People's Bank of China on Saturday promised to help companies that have suffered losses from the coronavirus outbreak by lowering the interest rate on loans and increasing financial support for them.

"Since the outbreak of the virus, quite large industrial enterprises and residents, who have been affected, have always remained important for the financial system services ... By increasing financial support, optimally reducing the interest rate on loans, increasing trust loans and medium- and long-term loans, we will help the enterprises deal with the consequences of the virus outbreak," the bank said in a statement.

The central bank also promised to maintain the stability of the interest rate on the money market after its opening on Monday and ensure its liquidity.

It will also allocate 300 billion yuan ($43.24 billion) in special refinancing loans for important national banks and some local banks from the Hubei province and other key provinces.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in Hubei, in late December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. The virus has already killed 259 people in China and infected about 12,000 others. More than 100 cases of the new disease were registered outside of China.

The World Health Organization declared a global health emergency on Thursday in light of the outbreak.

Related Topics

World China Bank Wuhan Money December Market From Billion

Recent Stories

US Envoy Arrives in Kabul to Meet With Afghan Pres ..

4 minutes ago

Jaco van Gass wins first Para-cycling Track World ..

5 minutes ago

Derby beat Stoke City in Championship

5 minutes ago

Completion rate of bridges to Deira Islands hits 7 ..

16 minutes ago

Two new polio cases reported in Punjab

5 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi, Governor Sindh Imran Ismai ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.