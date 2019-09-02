Chinese central government supports Hong Kong chief executive, police: Spokesperson

The central government of China has reaffirmed its support to chief executive of Hong Kong to lead the SAR government and the Hong Kong police to stop the violence and restore order, Spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry Geng Shuang said on Monday

"The central government firmly supports Carrie Lam, leading the HKSAR government to administer the SAR in accordance with the law, firmly supports Hong Kong police taking decisive measures to enforce the law, restore social order and safeguard the rule of law in Hong Kong," he said during his routine press briefing when asked did China still believe that the SAR government had the ability to cope with the current situation ? He pointed out that the Hong Kong SAR Government and the Hong Kong Police had made statements and responses on some violent violations that took place in Hong Kong over the weekend.

In response to the illegal rallies and radical violence that occurred in HKSAR over the weekend, Geng reiterated that "what happened in Hong Kong is far beyond peaceful protests and has turned into extreme violence." Such activities ruthlessly trampled on the rule of law and social order, seriously undermined Hong Kong's stability and prosperity, and openly challenged the bottom line of the "One Country, Two Systems" principle.