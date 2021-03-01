Chinese central government will offer further support for Hong Kong in building the region into an international innovation and technology (I&T) center, Wang Zhigang, Minister of Science and Technology, said Monday

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Chinese central government will offer further support for Hong Kong in building the region into an international innovation and technology (I&T) center, Wang Zhigang, Minister of Science and Technology, said Monday.

The minister made the remarks at a press conference in Beijing, vowing to support Hong Kong research institutions and scientists to take the lead in forging cooperation with mainland institutions to undertake basic research tasks.

Wang said the ministry will support Hong Kong scholars to participate and play more important roles in major international scientific programs as well as international sci-tech organizations.

He also pledged to support Hong Kong in building a state-level research platform and promoting the construction of bases in the Greater Bay Area for sci-tech cooperation with Hong Kong and Macao.

The ministry will deepen people-to-people exchanges in sci-tech research and development with Hong Kong and create more career opportunities for Hong Kong youths in the mainland, especially in the Greater Bay Area, Wang added.