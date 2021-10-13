UrduPoint.com

Chinese, Chilean FMs Talk Over Phone On Ties, Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 05:10 PM

Chinese, Chilean FMs talk over phone on ties, cooperation

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday held a phone conversation with Chilean Foreign Minister Andres Allamand over bilateral ties and cooperation

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday held a phone conversation with Chilean Foreign Minister Andres Allamand over bilateral ties and cooperation.

Chile is the first South American country to establish diplomatic ties with New China, one of the first countries to publicly support the restoration of the lawful seat of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in the United Nations (UN), and is also an important partner of China in Latin America, Wang noted during the phone talks, adding that China's relations with Chile have long been at the forefront of its relations with Latin American countries.

The two countries' joining hands in the fight against COVID-19 have added new connotations to their traditional friendship, said Wang, noting that the two countries have overcome the impact of the pandemic, boosted the substantial growth of bilateral trade despite the challenges, and made steady progress in practical cooperation.

The two sides should continue to firmly support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests, deepen cooperation on vaccine research and development as well as use, and promote the building of a global community of health for all, Wang said.

He added that the two sides should continue to promote high-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road, and advance cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investment, mining, clean energy, science and technology, astronomy and people-to-people exchanges.

As developing countries, China and Chile should strengthen strategic coordination on multilateral affairs, jointly safeguard the international system with the UN at its core and the international order based on international law, practice true multilateralism and defend international equity and justice, Wang said, adding that China has officially filed an application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and is willing to maintain communication with Chile on this issue.

For his part, Allamand said China-Chile relations have created many "firsts." Chile is very glad to render China just support at the important historical moment when the PRC restored its lawful seat in the United Nations, Allamand said, thanking China for providing strong support for Chile's rapid vaccination.

Chile has always been a firm comprehensive strategic partner of China and unswervingly adhered to the one-China policy, he said, adding that Chile looks forward to strengthening cooperation with China in fighting the pandemic as well as in economy and trade.

Allamand said Chile supports multilateralism, approves the major global initiatives put forward by China and firmly supports China's efforts to join the CPTPP and its hosting of Beijing Winter Olympics.

The two sides exchanged in-depth views on China-Latin America relations, saying that the Forum of China and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) has become an important platform for promoting mutual respect, equal cooperation as well as mutual benefit and win-win results, and both sides agreed to jointly promote the success of the Third Ministerial Meeting of the China-CELAC Forum.

The two side

Related Topics

Technology United Nations China Road Beijing Progress Chile Olympics All Agreement

Recent Stories

PFA claimed to dispose off over 2000 liters adulte ..

PFA claimed to dispose off over 2000 liters adulterated milk

2 minutes ago
 Nation must study, explore life of Holy Prophet ( ..

Nation must study, explore life of Holy Prophet (PBUH): Pir Noorul Haq Qadri

2 minutes ago
 Kosovo's Special Police Unit Dispatched to Serb Ma ..

Kosovo's Special Police Unit Dispatched to Serb Majority Region Amid Protests - ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia Expects OPEC+ Agreements to Remain in Force ..

Russia Expects OPEC+ Agreements to Remain in Force Through 2022 - Putin

2 minutes ago
 NPB to hold one-day training session for journalis ..

NPB to hold one-day training session for journalists on Thursday

14 minutes ago
 22 held with contraband in faisalabad

22 held with contraband in faisalabad

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.