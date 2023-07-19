Open Menu

Chinese Chip Makers Accuse US Of Disrupting Global Supply Chain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 19, 2023 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) The United States has adopted a series of trade policies in recent years that is disrupting the global semiconductor supply chain and risk causing an irreversible damage to the global economy, the China Semiconductor Industry Association (CSIA) said on Wednesday.

"In the past few years, the US government has taken a series of measures restricting trade and disrupting the stability of the semiconductor global supply chain. As a consequence, the interests of global consumers will be harmed, the competitiveness of the US semiconductor industry might be jeopardized, and the globalization of the semiconductor industry would be threatened. These generated shared concern around the world, including in the US semiconductor industry," the CSIA said in a statement.

China, being the world's largest semiconductor market accounting for over 80% of the global market, has for years been using it to promote the global supply of electronic and information products for the benefit of people all over the world, including the least developed countries, the statement read.

"China Semiconductor Industry Association believes that any damage to the current global supply chain, which developed over the past decades alongside the process of globalization, could create inevitable and irreparable harm to the global economy. Not only such damage can lead to the fragmentation of the semiconductor global supply chain, but also could risk the integrity of the global market, and the prosperity of the global economy," the CSIA said.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that there was a "good chance" that Washington would issue targeted China-related outbound investment controls, including related to semiconductors, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence.

