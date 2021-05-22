UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Cities Report Improving Air Quality In April

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 01:54 PM

Chinese cities report improving air quality in April

Air quality in Chinese cities improved in April, according to the Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Air quality in Chinese cities improved in April, according to the Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE).

For 339 cities monitored by the ministry, the share of good air quality days stood at 92.5 percent last month, up 3.8 percentage points year on year, MEE data showed.

The average PM2.5 density, a key indicator of air pollution, dropped by 15.

2 percent year on year to 28 micrograms per cubic meter, and the average density of PM10 shrank 11.3 percent year on year to 55 micrograms per cubic meter.

The Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and the neighboring area saw their share of good air quality days increase by 4.4 percentage points to 84.5 percent last month.

In the first four months, the share of good air quality days stood at 83.8 percent, down 0.9 percentage points, while the average PM2.5 density dropped by 2.4 percent to 41 micrograms per cubic meter.

Related Topics

China April Share

Recent Stories

Nepali president dissolves lower house for fresh e ..

2 minutes ago

China's coal output rises in first four months

2 minutes ago

Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Slovakia begins ice hockey World Championship with ..

2 minutes ago

China's Zhou Guanyu wins first F2 sprint race at M ..

10 minutes ago

NCOC directs federal, provincial govts to avoid re ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.