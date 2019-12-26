UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Citizen Executed In Japan Over Murder Of 4 People - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 10:00 AM

Chinese Citizen Executed in Japan Over Murder of 4 People - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Japanese law enforcement authorities executed on Thursday a Chinese citizen, who killed four members of one family in the city of Fukuoka in 2003, Japanese media reported.

The death sentence for former Chinese student Wei Wei was finalized in 2011, the NHK broadcaster reported.

According to Japanese Justice Minister Masako Mori, Wei, along with two other Chinese citizens, killed four family members - including two children aged eight and 11 years - for selfish reasons.

The Chinese student became the 39th prisoner executed in Japan since Prime Minister Shinzo Abe assumed office in 2012.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Prisoner China Student Fukuoka Japan Family Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

36 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler attends Sheikh Mohamed bin Za ..

8 hours ago

Artistic endeavours complement creative scene in U ..

8 hours ago

Al Shafaar chairs second meeting of Joint Higher C ..

8 hours ago

Afghanistan's Vice Presidential Candidate Claims 1 ..

10 hours ago

Israeli Man Dies of Stabbing Wounds in Southern Je ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.