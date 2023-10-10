Open Menu

Chinese Citizens Advised Against Travel To Israel, Palestine: Wang Wenbin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2023 | 08:29 PM

China has advised its citizens not to travel to Israel and Palestine for the time being, strengthen security precautions and make good preparations for emergencies in the wake of the current Israel-Palestine conflict

The Chinese foreign minister, relevant embassies and consulates abroad have issued security alerts in response to the current situation in Israel and Palestine and advised the Chinese citizens not to travel to Israel and Palestine for the time being, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

Addressing a regular press briefing, he said that Chinese citizens and institutions already in the region have been asked to maintain a high degree of vigilance, strengthen security precautions, and make good preparations for emergencies and take shelter on the spot.

He said that the Ministry has directed the embassy in Israel and Office to the State of Palestine to make full efforts to search and rescue missing persons and treat the injured, and urges foreign parties to take effective measures to ensure the security of Chinese citizens and institutions.

In case of emergency, Chinese citizens could promptly contact the embassy in Israel and the office in Palestine for assistance. If any Chinese citizen leaves voluntarily at this stage, we will do our utmost to provide assistance on the premise that safety is guaranteed, he added.

Responding to a question regarding current escalations between Israel and Palestine, he said that the Chinese side has called upon all the parties to cease hostilities and added, China will work relentlessly for peace and stability in the middle East.

