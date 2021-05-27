UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Citizens Ask Russia To Return Children Born By Surrogate Mothers - Lawyer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 02:55 PM

Chinese Citizens Ask Russia to Return Children Born by Surrogate Mothers - Lawyer

A group of Chinese parents filed lawsuits at a court in the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk, demanding the return of children born in Russia by surrogate mothers, lawyer Igor Trunov told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) A group of Chinese parents filed lawsuits at a court in the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk, demanding the return of children born in Russia by surrogate mothers, lawyer Igor Trunov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Today, in the interest of Chinese genetic parents the first 14 claims on returning children to biological families were submitted to the Central Krasnoyarsk district court," the lawyer said.

Trunov said that DNA tests have confirmed the children's relationship to their biological parents at 99.9999%.

The lawyer disclosed that he represents the interests of 20 Chinese families, which decided to use the surrogacy program in Russia.

However, they were prevented from briging their children to China due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Russian investigation committee qualified the incident as child trafficking, mentioning that the children were born by Kazakhstan's citizens who received for their services payment of one million rubles ($13,620). Defenders claim that extracorporeal technologies are legal in Russia, while paying for medical services could not be recognized as human trafficking.

Related Topics

Russia China Krasnoyarsk Kazakhstan From Million Court

Recent Stories

UAE Land Forces Commander attends graduation cerem ..

8 minutes ago

Fiji reports 28 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago

Afghanistan reports 764 daily COVID-19 cases, 69,1 ..

12 minutes ago

EU could hit key Belarus exports over plane 'hijac ..

26 minutes ago

KPT to promote environmental awareness about marin ..

26 minutes ago

Turkish foreign minister to pay working visit to G ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.