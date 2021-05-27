Chinese Citizens Ask Russia to Return Children Born by Surrogate Mothers - Lawyer

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) A group of Chinese parents filed lawsuits at a court in the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk, demanding the return of children born in Russia by surrogate mothers, lawyer Igor Trunov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Today, in the interest of Chinese genetic parents the first 14 claims on returning children to biological families were submitted to the Central Krasnoyarsk district court," the lawyer said.

Trunov said that DNA tests have confirmed the children's relationship to their biological parents at 99.9999%.

The lawyer disclosed that he represents the interests of 20 Chinese families, which decided to use the surrogacy program in Russia.

However, they were prevented from briging their children to China due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Russian investigation committee qualified the incident as child trafficking, mentioning that the children were born by Kazakhstan's citizens who received for their services payment of one million rubles ($13,620). Defenders claim that extracorporeal technologies are legal in Russia, while paying for medical services could not be recognized as human trafficking.