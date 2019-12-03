UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese City Fully Launches Face-scanning Metro Check-in Service

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 01:56 PM

Chinese city fully launches face-scanning metro check-in service

Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, has become the nation's first to apply facial recognition technology at all its metro stations, according to Zhengzhou Metro

ZHENGZHOU (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, has become the nation's first to apply facial recognition technology at all its metro stations, according to Zhengzhou Metro.

Instead of using a metro card or scanning a QR code on mobile phones, commuters in Zhengzhou can have their face scanned and the fare automatically deducted from a registered account starting from December 3.

In September, Zhengzhou began providing face-scanning check-in service along the entire Metro Line 1 and the first section of Line 14 to give passengers a better experience of quick pass access.

Now the service has been expanded to cover all metro lines.

By logging into Zhengzhou Metro's official APP and follow instructions to complete the face authentication, commuters can scan their faces to enter the subway and the fare will be automatically deducted via a pre-set payment method.

Now nearly 200,000 passengers have embraced the technology in Zhengzhou, and an average 10,000 commuters are paying metro fares by scanning their faces every day.

A number of Chinese cities, including Shenzhen, Jinan, Shanghai and Nanjing have used facial recognition technology on some of their metro lines.

Related Topics

Technology Mobile China Metro Shenzhen Zhengzhou Jinan Nanjing Shanghai September December All From

Recent Stories

Karachi to have fair weather with cool night on We ..

5 seconds ago

Lukashenko to Meet With Putin by End of Week After ..

6 seconds ago

China to further boost electric, smart car sales

8 seconds ago

Imran stands matchless: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's ..

9 seconds ago

North Korean Foreign Ministry Calls Dialogue on De ..

12 seconds ago

Danish Ambassador to Russia Says US Decision on No ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.